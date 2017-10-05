Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Set to see key role up front
DeBrusk is in line to begin the season on a line with David Krejci and David Pastrnak, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.
In addition to DeBrusk, fellow youngster Anders Bjork has also claimed a top-six role with the Bruins up front. On the heels of a solid campaign with AHL Providence (19/30/49 in 74 games) in 2016-17, DeBrusk is now poised to open the season with a pair of highly-skilled linemates. The 20-year-old's willingness to shoot and well-rounded offensive game would seem to pair well with Krejci and Pastrnak, a context that gives 2015 first-rounder a degree of fantasy upside out of the gate.
