DeBrusk is in line to begin the season on a line with David Krejci and David Pastrnak, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

In addition to DeBrusk, fellow youngster Anders Bjork has also claimed a top-six role with the Bruins up front. On the heels of a solid campaign with AHL Providence (19/30/49 in 74 games) in 2016-17, DeBrusk is now poised to open the season with a pair of highly-skilled linemates. The 20-year-old's willingness to shoot and well-rounded offensive game would seem to pair well with Krejci and Pastrnak, a context that gives 2015 first-rounder a degree of fantasy upside out of the gate.