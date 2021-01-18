DeBrusk is on track to work on the Bruins' top line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron in Monday's game against the Islanders, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

With David Pastrnak (hip) still sidelined, the Bruins continue to look for answers on the right side of their top trio. DeBrusk, who normally skates on the team's second line, is the next man up here and working with Marchand and Bergeron is good opportunity for the 24-year-old to get back on track, after recording zero points and four shots through his first two games this season.