Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Seven points in last seven games
DeBrusk scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
DeBrusk is on his way to a Cy Young season -- he has eight goals and just two assists in 20 games this season. But seven of those 10 (five goals, two assists) have come in the last seven games. His shooting percentage is a whopping 17.5 percent, so this is unsustainable. But DeBrusk is hot right now. Take advantage while you can.
