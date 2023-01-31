Coach Jim Montgomery would be "shocked" if DeBrusk (lower body) wasn't ready to return following the All-Star break against the Capitals on Feb. 11, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Although DeBrusk will miss a 14th straight game Wednesday versus Toronto, it sounds like his absence will almost certainly come to an end following the All-Star break. The 26-year-old winger was on a roll before missing time with multiple injuries, having racked up five goals and seven points through his last six games.