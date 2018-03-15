DeBrusk is slated to be out through the weekend due to an upper-body injury, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

We'll thus consider DeBrusk day-to-day in advance of Monday's contest against the Blue Jackets. With DeBrusk -- who has logged 14 goals and 39 points in 64 games to date -- currently sidelined, look for Danton Heinen to move into a top-six role up front, on a line with David Krejci and Rick Nash.