Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Sidelined with upper-body injury
DeBrusk is out for Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay due to an upper-body injury.
The injuries just keep piling up for the Bruins, as DeBrusk represents the seventh forward to join the current ranks of the walking wounded and the eighth player overall. It's extra unfortunate too because the 21-year-old was enjoying a nice run of success lately, recording six points and a plus-7 rating in his last six contests. Brad Marchand (undisclosed), David Backes (illness), and Ryan Spooner (undisclosed) are possibilities to play Wednesday, but if any or all of them can't go, the team will likely have to employ a recall to fill the gaps up front.
