DeBrusk set up three power-play goals in a 7-4 win over Chicago on Saturday.

DeBrusk has seven points, including five assists, in his last six games. The rookie now has 38 points and while that total doesn't put him near the top of that scoring list, it does put him in the top 10. DeBrusk is a solid activation right now.

