DeBrusk skated on a line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand at Monday's practice, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Meanwhile, David Pastrnak, who had been on the team's top line, worked with David Krejci and Nick Ritchie. Though we suspect that the line-shuffling noted here isn't necessarily a long-term arrangement, it looks like DeBrusk could see top-line duty Thursday night against New Jersey, as coach Bruce Cassidy looks to spark more scoring from the team's top six up front.