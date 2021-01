DeBrusk recorded three shots in 17:14 worth of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over New Jersey.

DeBrusk was also out there for 1:07 on the Bruins' second power-play unit in the team's season opener. Looking ahead, the 24-year-old, who recorded 19 goals and 35 points in 65 games last season, should carry some fantasy utility while skating on Boston's second line, along with David Krejci and Ondrej Kase.