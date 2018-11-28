Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Skates on second line
DeBrusk skated on the Bruins' second line at practice Wednesday.
DeBrusk missed his final shift Monday night against the Maple Leafs after taking a puck to the back of his helmet. His presence at practice Wednesday confirms that the issue was minor and that the surging forward is in line to play Thursday against the Islanders. Through 24 games overall, the 22-year-old has logged 10 goals and 12 points, with five of those tallies having occurred over his last seven outings.
