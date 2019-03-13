DeBrusk (foot) skated Wednesday.

Though Wednesday's update did not include a timetable for DeBrusk's return to action, the forward is reportedly progressing well, which suggests that while DeBrusk is in line to miss Thursday's game against the Jets, he can be considered day-to-day beyond that. DeBrusk, who last suited up March 5, notched 22 goals and 34 points in 57 games prior to sustaining his foot injury.