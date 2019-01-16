DeBrusk (lower-body) will play Wednesday night against the Flyers.

DeBrusk sat out Tuesday's practice, but evidently his lower-body issue is minor and he'll skate on Boston's second line with David Krejci and Peter Cehlarik on Wednesday. The 22-year-old winger has logged 14 goals and 17 points in 37 games to date, while providing the Bruins with needed secondary scoring. DeBrusk has gone a bit cold of late, with zero points over his last three games and one goal in his last five outings overall. Perhaps Cehlarik can help provide a spark on that front, while subbing in for veteran David Backes, who will be scratched versus the Flyers.