Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Slated to play Wednesday
DeBrusk (lower-body) will play Wednesday night against the Flyers.
DeBrusk sat out Tuesday's practice, but evidently his lower-body issue is minor and he'll skate on Boston's second line with David Krejci and Peter Cehlarik on Wednesday. The 22-year-old winger has logged 14 goals and 17 points in 37 games to date, while providing the Bruins with needed secondary scoring. DeBrusk has gone a bit cold of late, with zero points over his last three games and one goal in his last five outings overall. Perhaps Cehlarik can help provide a spark on that front, while subbing in for veteran David Backes, who will be scratched versus the Flyers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...