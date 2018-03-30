DeBrusk (upper body) is on track to play Saturday against the Panthers.

DeBrusk, who last suited up March 13, will thus look to pick up where he left off prior to sustaining his unspecified injury. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a solid rookie campaign to date, en route to logging 14 goals and 39 points in 64 games. Based on Friday's practice, DeBrusk will re-enter the Bruins' lineup on the left wing of David Krejci's line, with promising newcomer Ryan Donato set to man the right side.