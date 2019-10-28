DeBrusk picked up his fourth point of the season in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Goal-scoring has come slowly for DeBrusk to start the season, with only one through the team's first 11 games. It doesn't help that his usual center, David Krejci, has been hurting since the season's beginning and is currently on the shelf with an upper-body injury. In the last six games without Krejci, DeBrusk has managed to collect more than two shots only once, compared to four times through the first five games with Krejci.