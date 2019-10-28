Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Snags assist
DeBrusk picked up his fourth point of the season in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.
Goal-scoring has come slowly for DeBrusk to start the season, with only one through the team's first 11 games. It doesn't help that his usual center, David Krejci, has been hurting since the season's beginning and is currently on the shelf with an upper-body injury. In the last six games without Krejci, DeBrusk has managed to collect more than two shots only once, compared to four times through the first five games with Krejci.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.