DeBrusk recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

DeBrusk was scratched Saturday for being late to a team meeting. He took the punishment in stride and got on the scoresheet in his return to the lineup Sunday. The helper was DeBrusk's first point in four outings this season, and he's added 11 shots on net, four PIM and a plus-2 rating. He should continue to see top-six minutes.