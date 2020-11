DeBrusk signed a two-year, $7.35 million deal with the Bruins on Monday.

DeBrusk has been one of Boston's most consistent scoring threats over the last few years, racking up 62 goals and 120 points in his three NHL seasons. The 24-year-old winger has 21 power-play points over the last two seasons and should continue having a pivotal role with the Bruins special teams.