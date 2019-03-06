DeBrusk scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

The second-year winger has found the scoresheet in four straight games and nine of the last 10, piling up eight goals and 15 points over that stretch. DeBrusk only has 22 goals and 34 points through 57 contests on the season, so it's fair to wonder how long he'll be able to keep this up, but the chemistry he's showing with David Krejci should keep him in a productive top-six role over the final weeks of the season.