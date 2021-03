DeBrusk remains on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

The same applies to fellow forward Sean Kuraly, which clouds the duo's availability for Thursday night's scheduled game against the Islanders. DeBrusk is off to a slow start this season, with three goals and seven points in 21 games to date, but it is worth noting that two of those tallies have come over the winger's last four outings.