Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Still trending in right direction
DeBrusk (concussion) is "feeling better" but still hasn't been able to skate, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
This isn't the first time we've seen reports on DeBrusk trending in the right direction, but he still remains without a firm timetable for a return while recovering from the lingering symptoms of a concussion.
