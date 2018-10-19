Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Struggling to create offense
DeBrusk saw 3:26 of ice time on the power play in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers, but he failed to add to his point total.
No one in the game saw more ice time on the man advantage, but the Bruins went 0-for-3 and DeBrusk only managed one shot on goal during the game. The Bruins need more production from the sophomore winger, who has only two goals and zero assists through seven games.
