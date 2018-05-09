DeBrusk suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder during the second-round of the NHL playoffs.

The 21-year-old winger will now have the offseason to recover well in time for the start of the 2018-19 campaign. In his first NHL season, DeBrusk logged 16 goals and 43 points in 70 games, displaying poise and potential that foreshadows improved numbers down the road. A hard-driving style and willingness to shoot are DeBrusk's calling cards and he'll be in the mix to secure top-six work up front for the Bruins next season.