DeBrusk won't return to Wednesday's game against Washington because of an upper-body injury.
DeBrusk had three shots in 11:06 of ice time before he left the game. He was given a good opportunity to open the season on a line with Taylor Hall and Patrice Bergeron. DeBrusk scored 25 goals and 42 points in 77 contests in 2021-22.
