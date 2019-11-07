DeBrusk is dealing with a lower-body problem that will sideline him versus Detroit on Friday.

DeBrusk was rolling prior to getting hurt, as he notched three goals and two helpers in his previous eight games. The Edmonton native is averaging 16:14 of ice time, which includes 3:16 with the man advantage. With the winger on the shelf, both Peter Cehlarik and Zach Senyshyn will get into the lineup Friday.