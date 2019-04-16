DeBrusk finished Monday's 3-2 loss to Toronto with an assist.

DeBrusk was playing only two days removed from receiving a crosscheck to the head, courtesy of Nazim Kadri -- Kadri has since been suspended for the remainder of the first round as a result of the incident. Considering DeBrusk finished with 17:58 TOI, the most ice time he's seen through three playoff games, it's safe to assume he is feeling no ill effects from the incident, so all parties can feel ok deploying DeBrusk in both daily and traditional fantasy formats.