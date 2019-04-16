Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Tallies assist in losing effort
DeBrusk finished Monday's 3-2 loss to Toronto with an assist.
DeBrusk was playing only two days removed from receiving a crosscheck to the head, courtesy of Nazim Kadri -- Kadri has since been suspended for the remainder of the first round as a result of the incident. Considering DeBrusk finished with 17:58 TOI, the most ice time he's seen through three playoff games, it's safe to assume he is feeling no ill effects from the incident, so all parties can feel ok deploying DeBrusk in both daily and traditional fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...