Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Tallies helper in loss
DeBrusk notched an assist in 14:06 of ice time during Wednesday's Game 2 loss to the Blues.
It was nice to see DeBrusk back on the score sheet Wednesday, as he had been held pointless in the Bruins' previous three contests. The 22-year-old winger will now look to snap his four-game goalless streak Saturday during Game 3.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...