DeBrusk scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

DeBrusk gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 2:10 of the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. He's picked up two goals and two helpers in his last five outings while continuing to see a spot on the top line. The winger has nine goals, 20 points, 80 shots, 39 hits and a plus-10 rating through 26 contests overall, and as long as he's sharing ice with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, there's reason to be optimistic about DeBrusk's offense.