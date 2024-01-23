DeBrusk scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 4-1 home win against the Jets.

The shorthanded marker was DeBrusk's 12th of the season, coming unassisted at 14:35 of the third period. He ended up with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit in 15:24 of ice time across 21 shifts. The 27-year-old left winger has lit the lamp in three consecutive outings, piling up five points with a plus-3 rating. He is plus-1 or better in five straight games, and seven of the past eight outings, too.