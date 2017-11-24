DeBrusk had a pair of helpers in a 4-3 victory Friday over Pittsburgh.

Something appears to have gotten through to DeBrusk in the past two weeks. Since being scratched on Veterans Day, he's responded with six points in his past five contests, scoring in four of them. If this new and improved version of him is real, he's going to find himself on many more fantasy rosters before long.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop