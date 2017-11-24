Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Tallies two assists in win
DeBrusk had a pair of helpers in a 4-3 victory Friday over Pittsburgh.
Something appears to have gotten through to DeBrusk in the past two weeks. Since being scratched on Veterans Day, he's responded with six points in his past five contests, scoring in four of them. If this new and improved version of him is real, he's going to find himself on many more fantasy rosters before long.
