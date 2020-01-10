Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Three-point outburst
DeBrusk scored two goals and picked up an assist in a 5-4 win over the Jets on Thursday.
It was DeBrusk's first three-point effort of the season after doing it four times last season. His points came at critical times as well, assisting on David Pastrnak's game-tying goal, before tipping in the game-winning goal just 36 seconds later. DeBrusk has fluctuated between hot and cold through the season, but has totaled 13 goals and 24 points in 40 games.
