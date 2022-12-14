DeBrusk scored two goals, one on the power play, and added a short-handed assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

He lit the lamp twice in the first eight minutes to give the Bruins an early lead, then helped set up Derek Forbort late in the second to put Boston back out in front 3-2. DeBrusk even potted one of his team's two successful shootout attempts to secure the win. The 26-year-old extended his point streak to four games with the big performance, and over his last 12 contests he's picked up six goals and 12 points, giving the Bruins some key secondary scoring behind the Perfection Line.