DeBrusk scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

His two tallies bookended the scoring on the night -- DeBrusk potted an unassisted goal just 21 seconds into the first period after he stole the puck at center ice, then flipped home an empty-netter from his own blue line with 63 seconds left in the third. In between, he set up Patrice Bergeron for Boston's second goal midway through the second frame. The points were DeBrusk's first of the year, but if he can stick on a line with Bergeron, this likely won't be his last big fantasy performance of the season.