DeBrusk scored a goal and tacked on two assists in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.

DeBrusk bumped up to the second line in the wake of David Pastrnak's thumb injury, and he made an immediate impact with a point in each period, including one on the power play. This is DeBrusk's potential and what the Bruins hope their 2015 first-round pick will be able to do consistently within the next year or two.