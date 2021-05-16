DeBrusk scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1.

Curtis Lazar won a faceoff to DeBrusk, who beat Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek (lower body) for the Bruins' first goal. DeBrusk was noticeably more engaged on both offense and defense in Game 1 despite filling a fourth-line role. The winger has often seen top-six usage in his career, but the addition of Taylor Hall at the trade deadline has cut into DeBrusk's playing time. The 24-year-old had a career-low 14 points in just 41 appearances in the regular season.