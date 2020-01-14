DeBrusk picked up two assists in Monday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers.

The Bruins held a 5-2 lead on the Flyers midway through the second period, but ended up losing in a shootout for the seventh time this season. DeBrusk, however, was able to continue his now four-game point streak with two helpers. He has seven points in his last four games to bring his total on the season to 27 points.