DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 5-2 Game 4 win over the Hurricanes.

DeBrusk's controversial game-tying goal late in the second helped set the stage for Brad Marchand's game-winner early in the third. Carolina challenged for goaltender interference, as DeBrusk pushed goalie Antti Raanta's pads with his stick before knocking the puck in, but the officials deemed the contact incidental. The failed challenge resulted in another Boston power play, which later turned into a two-man advantage, and DeBrusk wound up assisting on Marchand's go-ahead goal just as the 5-on-3 was expiring. This was a much better performance from DeBrusk, who had produced just one assist over this series' first three games.