Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Two helpers in OT win
DeBrusk picked up two assists in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.
It took DeBrusk a couple games to get back up to speed after recovering from a lower-body injury earlier this month, but the 23-year-old now has two goals and five points in his last four games. Now in his third NHL season, DeBrusk is still looking to develop the consistency that will allow him to break through to the 50-point plateau for the first time.
