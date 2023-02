DeBrusk (lower body) had a goal and assist in a 6-2 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

He played 13:07 in his first game back after missing 17 due to hand and leg injuries suffered at the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Jan. 2. DeBrusk's goal came on the power play early in the first period when he finished a tic-tac-toe sequence with a backhander through Semyon Varlamov's five-hole. Get him back in your lineup.