DeBrusk scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

He tipped home a Parker Wotherspoon point shot late in the first period to give Boston a 3-1 lead, then DeBrusk set up David Pastrnak for an insurance tally in the third. DeBrusk remains streaky, but over the last 12 games he still has six goals and 11 points while skating in a top-six role.