Debrusk recorded two shots on goal along with two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

The 27-year-old has registered nine shots on goal in his past three games along with an assist. DeBrusk is a key piece on the power play and has averaged 1:08 minutes on the man advantage in this span. He will continue to get more opportunities on the power play this year being on that number one unit where we could see him rack up some more assists.