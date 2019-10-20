DeBrusk scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

After eight games and 23 shots, DeBrusk finally got one past the keeper. The goal came late in the first period off a battle behind the net won by Charlie Coyle, who backhanded the pass out in front of the net for DeBrusk to direct in. Currently with a shooting percentage of 4.3%, the third-year winger should start hitting the back of the net soon. Last season he had 27 goals at a 17.3 SH%, and in his rookie season he scored 16 goals with an 11.2 SH%.