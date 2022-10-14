DeBrusk (upper body) will not play Saturday, according to coach Jim Montgomery.
DeBrusk was injured against the Capitals on Wednesday and Montgomery said that the forward was not eligible to play Saturday. The good news is that DeBrusk should be back sooner than the Bruins originally thought. He had 25 goals and 47 points in 77 games last season. Consider him day-to-day.
