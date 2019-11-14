Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Will miss two more games
DeBrusk (lower body) won't be in the lineup for the Bruins' upcoming back-to-back versus Toronto and Washington on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
DeBrusk notched three goals and two assists in eight games prior to getting hurt, providing the club with some scoring outside of the top line. Despite the missed time, the winger should still be in contention for a third straight 40-plus point campaign this year. An uptick in power-play minutes compared to his two prior seasons could set him up to top his career-best 43 points from his rookie year.
