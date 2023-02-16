DeBrusk (lower body) will not play Thursday in Nashville, but could return as early as Saturday, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

DeBrusk has been practicing with the Bruins but coach jim Montgomery ruled the forward out of action Thursday, but said that Saturday was a possibility for his return against the Islanders. DeBrusk was injured in the Winter Classic on Jan. 2 and has not played since. He has 16 goals and 30 points in 36 games this season.