DeBrusk has reportedly elected to rescind his trade request, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

The 25-year-old-old, who finished the 2021-22 season with 25 goals and 42 points in 77 games, had previously expressed his desire to be dealt, but it now looks as though DeBrusk will remain with the Bruins, who signed him a two-year contract extension back in March. Looking ahead, the 2015 first-rounder figures to be a key forward for the team under new coach Jim Montgomery, especially with Brad Marchand (hip) slated to miss time early on this coming season. Though there's still some moving parts in terms of the how Boston's lines will shake out, DeBrusk seems likely to skate on one of squad's top two trios, while logging a share of power-play ice time.