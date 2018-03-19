DeBrusk (upper body) is still without a timetable for return.

Although general manager Don Sweeney said Sunday that "Jake's continuing to move along and recover", it's still unclear what exactly his upper-body injury is, and the fact he remains without a timetable is concerning. DeBrusk was enjoying a fantastic rookie season as well logging 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) since the turn of the calendar year, and Tommy Wingels now appears to have taken over his role on the second line while he remains out.