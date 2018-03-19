Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Without timetable to return
DeBrusk (upper body) is still without a timetable for return.
Although general manager Don Sweeney said Sunday that "Jake's continuing to move along and recover", it's still unclear what exactly his upper-body injury is, and the fact he remains without a timetable is concerning. DeBrusk was enjoying a fantastic rookie season as well logging 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) since the turn of the calendar year, and Tommy Wingels now appears to have taken over his role on the second line while he remains out.
More News
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Sidelined through weekend•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Receives post game X-rays•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Sits top-10 in rookie scoring•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Riding three-game, four-point streak•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: First multi-point game since Jan. 13•
-
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Logs helper Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...