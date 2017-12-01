DeBrusk (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Flyers.

DeBrusk's next chance to play will arrive Monday, when the Bruins play Nashville on the road. The promising young forward's injury comes at an inopportune juncture, as he had really found his stride of late. In his last four games prior to being sidelined, the 21-year-old winger combined for two goals and five points.