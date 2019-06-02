DeBrusk posted a power-play assist and four PIM in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.

DeBrusk is up to six assists and nine points in 20 postseason games, with four of those points coming on the man advantage. The winger has not hesitated to shoot, averaging 2.60 shots per game, but his shooting percentage has plummeted from 17.3 percent in the regular season to 5.8 percent in the playoffs.