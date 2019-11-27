Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Wrists home goal
DeBrusk opened the scoring in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Canadiens.
In what would eventually become a blowout, DeBrusk put up the first goal of the game with a wrist shot on the power play. After starting the season with only one point through seven games, DeBrusk has turned it around with five goals and eight points in his last 12 games.
