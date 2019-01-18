Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Assists on breakaway goal
Forsbacka-Karlsson registered an assist on the game-winning goal during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.
Chris Wagner buried the goal on the breakaway but it was Forsbacka-Karlsson who set the play in motion with a pass clean through the neutral zone. The 22-year-old now has eight points in 27 games this season.
