Forsbacka-Karlsson is currently back home in Sweden tending to personal matter, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

Per Providence coach Jay Leach, Forsbacka-Karlsson is expected to return to the Bruins' top affiliate Monday. In seven AHL games to date, Forsbacka-Karlsson has logged a goal and four points. The 21-year-old is on Boston's short list of call-ups and would probably be the player summoned if injuries hit either of the big club's current top three centers.